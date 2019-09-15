Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Delia "Dee-Dee" Dvorak


1940 - 2019
Delia "Dee-Dee" Dvorak Notice
Delia "Dee-Dee" Dvorak

West Allis -

(Nee Spang)

Gone Home to Heaven on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of Dennis for 60 years. Loving mother of Richard and Diane. Proud grandma of Rachel, Elizabeth and Lauren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3PM-5PM at the FUNERAL HOME (7626 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214), with a memorial service to follow at 5PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
