Kroon, Delmar E. Delmar Eugene Kroon passed away March 11, 2019 at age 83, surrounded by his family. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Marlys. He is survived by his daughters, Kristie (Terry) Kurtenbach, Juliana Bjorklund, Kara (Tom) Manuel, and 6 grandchildren. His life celebration will be held at New Perspectives, 2130 Continental Drive, West Bend, WI on March 23, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In honor of his service to children through the South Dakota Scottish Rite and Shrine organizations, memorials are suggested to the Del & Marlys Kroon Fellowship Fund with Scottish Rite Foundation of S.D. or the El Riad Shrine Patient Transportation Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019