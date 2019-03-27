|
Williams, Dr. Delore passed from this world on March 20, reunited with the love of his life Rose Marie "Pat." Delore was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 12,1924, along with his twin sister Dorlene, the youngest of the 10 children of Joseph and Charlotte Williams. He is the last of his family to leave this earthly domain. Delore was attending Weber State College in Utah when World War II began. The army commanded his presence, but because of his exceptional intellect he was sent to the University of Michigan instead of the frontlines. At Michigan he studied Engineering and then pre-med before his acceptance at Marquette School of Medicine in Milwaukee. While attending medical school, Delore met, fell in love with and married Rose Marie "Pat" Gulczynski. After finishing his residency in Internal Medicine and serving during the Korean War, Delore opened a medical clinic in West Allis and was a dedicated physician to many over the course of his career. He helped to establish West Allis Memorial Hospital, serving on its Board of Directors for many years. He was very active in the American Medical Association and local medical societies, holding numerous positions in these organizations that impacted the practice of medicine. He was recognized for his work, receiving multiple awards for his involvement. Delore was a writer of fiction and poetry, a world-wide traveler and a lover of theater and art. He was a never-ending seeker of knowledge. He took full advantage of every opportunity life presented to him. Delore is survived by his children: Dr. Cynthia (Dr. Mark) Bauer, Dr. D. Scott (Suzanne) Williams, Wendy Anderson, Dr. Beth (Bill) Angsten and Kelty (Peter) Chelius. He also leaves his 20 amazing grandchildren and 21 treasured great-grandchildren (22 and 23 due soon). He is predeceased by his wife Pat and great-grandson Noah Bauer. We all realize how blessed we have been to have him as father, grandfather and great-grandfather in our lives. He has taught us, encouraged us, challenged us, supported us and loved us. We are who we are because he always saw the best we could be and helped us find that place in life. We will be celebrating Delore's life on Friday, March 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints, 755 Woelfel Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 Noon. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dr. Delore and Rose Marie Williams Scholarship Fund at Pius XI High School would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019