Zittel, Delores A. (Nee Ryan) Age 83. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the morning of April 29th. Beloved wife of (the late) Frederick. Cherished mother of Colleen (Steve) Schmidt, (the late) Michael, Karen McGuigan, Steven (Christy), Laurie (Scott) Ross, Linda (Keith) Bay, Mary (Tim) Schulta, and Kim (William Schleif) Zittel. Loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 22. Further survived by her sister Eileen Arbiture, brother, James Ryan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Thomas Ryan. Her biggest joy in life was being surrounded by the love of her family. She was a dedicated nurse at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee for 28 years. A visitation will be held on Thursday May 2nd at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005, from 12:30 to 2:30pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:30pm. Memorials made to St. Camillus Memory Care Center are appreciated. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, son, and brother.



