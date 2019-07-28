|
Schinker, Delores Ann (Nee Cloutier) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice. She was born November 2, 1927 in Ecorse, Michigan to George and Mary Cloutier. She was one of nine children. A beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, great-grandmother, and friend. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Schinker, on November 27, 1948 in Melvindale, Michigan. Together they raised four children in Allen Park, Michigan before moving to New Berlin, Wisconsin in 1966. Delores was a stay-at-home mother and enjoyed eating out, watching jeopardy, wintering in Duneden, Florida, spending summers at their cabin on Diamond Lake in Minocqua, and never missed cheering on her beloved packers. Delores was a lifelong member of Holy Apostles Church in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Delores was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years Lloyd (2016) and daughter, Jackie (1993), her parents and numerous siblings and relatives. She is survived by her sons, Ron (Pam) and Dave (Lori), daughter Laura (Dennis) Anderson and son-in-law Gary Weiher, grandchildren Marc (Cindy) and Michael Weiher, John, Mallory and Jake Schinker, and great grandchildren, Eric and Allison. Delores will be remembered for her love of family gatherings, fine cooking, anything chocolate, especially cake, her love of penguins, her homemade breads, celebrating with jumbo shrimp and champagne, winning packer football pools (which she did her share of), never forgetting birthdays and anniversaries, and her daily reading from her prayer card. The family would like to thank the staff of Angels Grace Hospice for their care and compassion. A private service to celebrate Delores life will be held at a future date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019