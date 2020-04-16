Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Buraczewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores B. Buraczewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores B. Buraczewski Notice
Delores B. Buraczewski

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 89, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Survived by children, Sandy (Jeff) Balzer, Brian (Janet) Buraczewski and granddaughter, Jackie; friends and extended family. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ellie Callewegge; husband, Chet Buraczewski and granddaughter, Jamie Balzer. Special thanks to the staff of Legacy Hospice and Applewood for their care of Delores. A private service will be held. Memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline