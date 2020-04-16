|
Delores B. Buraczewski
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 89, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Survived by children, Sandy (Jeff) Balzer, Brian (Janet) Buraczewski and granddaughter, Jackie; friends and extended family. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ellie Callewegge; husband, Chet Buraczewski and granddaughter, Jamie Balzer. Special thanks to the staff of Legacy Hospice and Applewood for their care of Delores. A private service will be held. Memorials to the would be appreciated.
