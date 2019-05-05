|
Lemke, Delores C. (Nee Grams) "Tootie" Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. We were thankful to be able to hold her, kiss her and whisper words of comfort until she went to be with God. Delores was the loving wife of 65 years to Elroy P. Lemke, who passed away December 24, 2014. Beloved mother of Eileen (Dennis) Schaeffer, Scott (the late Judy) Lemke and David Lemke. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Hingiss, Christopher Monday and Patrick (Kimberleigh) Monday. Dearest great-grandmother of Nolari and Gabriel Hingiss and Maddyn, Maxton and Marleigh Monday. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 5:00PM until time of funeral service at 7:00PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Private family entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019