Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Lemke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores C. Lemke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Delores C. Lemke Notice
Lemke, Delores C. (Nee Grams) "Tootie" Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. We were thankful to be able to hold her, kiss her and whisper words of comfort until she went to be with God. Delores was the loving wife of 65 years to Elroy P. Lemke, who passed away December 24, 2014. Beloved mother of Eileen (Dennis) Schaeffer, Scott (the late Judy) Lemke and David Lemke. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (Kevin) Hingiss, Christopher Monday and Patrick (Kimberleigh) Monday. Dearest great-grandmother of Nolari and Gabriel Hingiss and Maddyn, Maxton and Marleigh Monday. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 5:00PM until time of funeral service at 7:00PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Private family entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now