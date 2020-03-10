|
Delores D. Samuels
(nee Hopper) - "Grandma Dolly" March 4th, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Dear mother of Wanda Fischer, Ronald Sunie and Susan Lazaris. Grandmother of Leyandra Fischer, Zechariah Tietz, Lisa Lazaris, Bobby Lazaris and Tanna Uribe. Great-grandmother of Alexsis and Kyle. She is survived by other great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Family would like to express great appreciation to special friends Brian Bauer and wife Carolyn for all their help throughout the years. In addition, thank you to Aurora at Home, Nurse Sheila and the entire staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Visitation will take place Saturday, March 14th at Harder Funeral Home from 12:00PM until the time of service 2:00PM. Reception to follow at 4:00PM at Alioto's Restaurant, 3041 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park Monday, March 16th 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin or the Epilepsy Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020