Born into eternal life, November 7 at age 86. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at Max A. Sass and Sons Greenridge Chapel, 4747 S 60th St, Greenfield, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 West Loomis Road, in Greendale, WI.Delores was born and raised in Chassell, MI. She and her husband, Robert, raised their four children in Greendale, WI surrounded by friends and loving neighbors. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.She blessed friends and family with homemade baked goods, crafts, and handwritten cards. A brave adventurer, she loved traveling with her husband by boat, motorcycle or motor home.Delores was a proud member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for more than fifty years, serving on several committees.She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael (Debbie) Destrampe, AnnMarie (Gary) Krajewski, and Vickie (Eric) Silberschmidt; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Destrampe and son, Steven Destrampe.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.