Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Passed away on January 1, 2020, age 91. Loving wife to the late Eugene. Dear mother to Michael (Kathy) Grycowski, Mark (Barbara) Grycowski, Sandra (Dean) Koscielak, John (Robin) Grycowski and Carole (Mark) Rumpel. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Sister to the late Walter Klamrowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a service at 1 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
