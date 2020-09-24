1/1
Delores Hofmeister
Delores Hofmeister

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Hefling) September 24, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Hofmeister. Very dear friend of Robert Janda Loving mother of Dr. David (Christine) Hofmeister, Susan (Michael) Fitzsimmons and Barbara (Keith) Stachurski. Dear grandmother of Brian (Melissa), Loriann (Peter) Matheson and Daniel (Leslie) Hofmeister, Elise (Jason) Schiellack, Ryan (Kelly), and Kieran (Bradley Allen) Fitzsimmons and Zackary Stachurski, Jessica Stachurski. Great grandmother of Creighton, Blake, Cole, Alasdair, Sorley, Charles, Cruz, Levi, Zoe, Jaxon, Luci, Declan, Kilian, and Lochlan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic private funeral services were held. A celebration of Delores Life will take place at a later date. Private inurnment Valhalla Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
