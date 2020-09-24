Delores Hofmeister

Delores HofmeisterMenomonee Falls - (Nee Hefling) September 24, 2020 age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Hofmeister. Very dear friend of Robert Janda Loving mother of Dr. David (Christine) Hofmeister, Susan (Michael) Fitzsimmons and Barbara (Keith) Stachurski. Dear grandmother of Brian (Melissa), Loriann (Peter) Matheson and Daniel (Leslie) Hofmeister, Elise (Jason) Schiellack, Ryan (Kelly), and Kieran (Bradley Allen) Fitzsimmons and Zackary Stachurski, Jessica Stachurski. Great grandmother of Creighton, Blake, Cole, Alasdair, Sorley, Charles, Cruz, Levi, Zoe, Jaxon, Luci, Declan, Kilian, and Lochlan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic private funeral services were held. A celebration of Delores Life will take place at a later date. Private inurnment Valhalla Memorial Park.