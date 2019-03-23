Resources
Delores "Dee" Jacobs

Jacobs, Delores "Dee" March 21, 2019, age 69 years. Beloved wife of Robert Jacobs. Loving mother of Daniel (Rheann) Jacobs and Erin (Brian) Fant. Proud grandmother of Norah Jacobs. Dear sister of Diane Guitzkow, Dean Kuhlman, Darlene Paukei, and Denise Kuhlman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Dwain and Lucille Kuhlman and a sister, Debbie Nowinski. Graveside Funeral Services 2:30 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 2615 W. Cleveland Ave. Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
