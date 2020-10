Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores Jacobs



Age September 25, 2020



Combined services Tues., Oct., 6, at King Solomon MBC 2375 Vel R. Phillips Visitation 12noon-1:00pm Funeral 1:00pm



Arrangements Entrusted to:



Serenity Funeral Home 4217 W Fond du lac Ave Milwaukee, WI 53216 414-445-3700









