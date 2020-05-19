Delores L. Holz
Grafton - (nee Auer) Born to Eternal Life May 16, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Holz. Dear mother of Gary, Greg (Lori), Julie, and Dan (Jodi) Holz. Loving grandmother of James (Nastassia), Brian (Sunshine), Douglas, Mary (Eddie), Jayci, Tyler, Nicole, and Grace. Great-grandma of Lilly, Ezra, Scarlett, Beckham, and Liam.
Delores was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, she loved her Packers, Brewers and Bucks. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, bowling, and driving. Delores instilled in her children what it means to be a hard worker. What meant the most to her was spending time with her family.
Visitation Saturday, May 30, from 1-3 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Grafton - (nee Auer) Born to Eternal Life May 16, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Holz. Dear mother of Gary, Greg (Lori), Julie, and Dan (Jodi) Holz. Loving grandmother of James (Nastassia), Brian (Sunshine), Douglas, Mary (Eddie), Jayci, Tyler, Nicole, and Grace. Great-grandma of Lilly, Ezra, Scarlett, Beckham, and Liam.
Delores was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, she loved her Packers, Brewers and Bucks. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, bowling, and driving. Delores instilled in her children what it means to be a hard worker. What meant the most to her was spending time with her family.
Visitation Saturday, May 30, from 1-3 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 27, 2020.