Davitz, Delores M. (Nee Rudoll) Found peace, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Davitz. Loving mother of Cheryl (Stephen) Sarasin, Carrie (Curtis) Gartmann and Chris (Glynis) Davitz. Special grandma of Bernard C., Steven and Bryan Klismet, Raeanna (David) Bourgeois-Taschner, John and Owen Davitz. Great-grandma of two. Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, Feb. 7th from 9:30 to 11 AM at St. MATTHEW'S CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek) with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. "WE LOVE YOU, YOU WILL BE MISSED".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019