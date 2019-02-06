Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. MATTHEW'S CHURCH
9303 S. Chicago Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. MATTHEW'S CHURCH
9303 S. Chicago Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Delores M. Davitz Notice
Davitz, Delores M. (Nee Rudoll) Found peace, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Davitz. Loving mother of Cheryl (Stephen) Sarasin, Carrie (Curtis) Gartmann and Chris (Glynis) Davitz. Special grandma of Bernard C., Steven and Bryan Klismet, Raeanna (David) Bourgeois-Taschner, John and Owen Davitz. Great-grandma of two. Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, Feb. 7th from 9:30 to 11 AM at St. MATTHEW'S CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek) with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. "WE LOVE YOU, YOU WILL BE MISSED".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
