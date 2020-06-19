Delores M. Eschenbach
1929 - 2020
Delores M. Eschenbach

91, of Waukesha, formerly of Milwaukee, died June 18, 2020. Born in Milwaukee on Jan. 5, 1929 and raised in Wausau, the daughter of August and Clara (nee Anklam) Luedtke. On Dec. 18, 1954 she married James A. Eschenbach; he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2012. She was a long-time employee of J.C. Penney in Milwaukee and a former member of Salem Ev. Lutheran Church. She will be sadly missed by her children Jane (Fredrik) Olsen and Andrew Eschenbach; grandchildren, Laura and Sarah Olsen, and Robert (Cassandra) Eschenbach; great-grandchildren Harper and Hallie. Further survived by her daughter-in-law Connie Eschenbach, brother Fred (Barbara) Luedtke, good friend Warren Marto, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her son Michael in 2011 and siblings Raymond, Leonard, Shirley, Eugene, and Geraldine. A memorial service will be held on Thurs., Aug. 6, 2020 at 10AM at Christ the Life Lutheran Church 3031 Summit Ave. Waukesha. Private entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. Memorials to Salem Ev. Lutheran School, 6840 N 107th Street Milwaukee, WI 53224.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ the Life Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
