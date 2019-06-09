|
Kuckuk, Delores M. (Nee Martin) Found peace on June 6, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mom of Lynn (Bob) Zehms and Bill (Diane) Kuckuk. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jim (Midge) Martin. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lorraine and Robert. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Mon. June 10 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Community Memorial Hospital or Grace Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019