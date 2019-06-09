Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church,
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church,
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Kuckuk, Delores M. (Nee Martin) Found peace on June 6, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mom of Lynn (Bob) Zehms and Bill (Diane) Kuckuk. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jim (Midge) Martin. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lorraine and Robert. Further survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Mon. June 10 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Private burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Community Memorial Hospital or Grace Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
