|
|
|
Delores M. Nickel
Delores Marie Nickel (nee Schneider), born on May 21, 1949 passed away peacefully on Nov. 12 at the age of 70 after a battle with congestive heart failure. She is survived by daughters Lori and Samantha, son-in-law Matt, grandsons Evan and Sean and her beloved friends Jeanne, Jean, Shirley, Marilyn and the rest of "the Old Farts" as she so affectionately called her gang of residents at Berkshire.
"Dee" was a social worker and probation and parole officer who worked for 25 years in the Department of Corrections both in Southeast Wisconsin and Illinois. She also taught classes at MATC.
A proud graduate of Alverno College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Dee worked and lived the majority of her life in the Milwaukee area but also called the Chicago suburbs and Woodstock, Georgia home. Dee was a breast cancer survivor who endured two open heart surgeries while she also battled many other health issues.
Visitation will be Wednesday, at Schaff Funeral Home beginning at 9:00 AM, with a memorial service to follow, 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan Komen Foundation or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019