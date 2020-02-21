|
Delores M. Niehoff
Milwaukee - (Nee Dorava) Born to Eternal Life February 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Otto Niehoff. Loving mother of Wayne Niehoff, Denise Kirchner, Gary (Lorraine), Andrew and the late Michael Niehoff. Dear grandmother of Jason, Stasik, Rina and the late Eric. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff, Chaplains, Volunteers at The Village at Manor Park and VITAS Hospice for all their care and kindness given to Delores.
A visitation will be at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH (9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, WI) on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Private Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020