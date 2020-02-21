Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Niehoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores M. Niehoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores M. Niehoff Notice
Delores M. Niehoff

Milwaukee - (Nee Dorava) Born to Eternal Life February 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Otto Niehoff. Loving mother of Wayne Niehoff, Denise Kirchner, Gary (Lorraine), Andrew and the late Michael Niehoff. Dear grandmother of Jason, Stasik, Rina and the late Eric. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff, Chaplains, Volunteers at The Village at Manor Park and VITAS Hospice for all their care and kindness given to Delores.

A visitation will be at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH (9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, WI) on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the Funeral Mass to begin at 11 AM. Private Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline