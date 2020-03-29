Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Budziszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores O. Budziszewski


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores O. Budziszewski Notice
Delores O. Budziszewski

Milwaukee, WI - Passed away on March 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Otto and Georgia McVeigh. She married John Budziszewski on June 9, 1951.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Delores learned and practiced her mothering skills early in life as she helped care for her loved ones. Holidays were special times for her and she went all out to have wonderful food and thoughtful gifts. She loved making crafts including ceramics, sewing and quilting. She loved anything Irish and had the luck of the Irish at winning bingo.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband John, siblings Tess Kornowski and Bud McVeigh, half brothers Howard McVeigh and Otto McVeigh. She is survived by her children Ron (Linda) Budziszewski, Jerry (Millie) Budziszewski and Sandy (Darrell) Cummisford. Also surviving are grandchildren: Valerie (Jeff) Lawrence, Kyle Cummisford, Kristin Budziszewski, Ryan Budziszewski and Kevin (Lea) Buda, Sasa Delich, Andrej Delich; half siblings Wayne (Marian) McVeigh and Louis (Ellen) McVeigh and Pat McVeigh, Rose McVeigh and many other friends and Budziszewski and McVeigh relatives.

A private burial for the immediate family was held with a memorial service planned at a later date. Please share your memories with us at the funeral home website. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Delores was a shining example of kindness and devotion to family and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline