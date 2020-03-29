|
Delores O. Budziszewski
Milwaukee, WI - Passed away on March 23, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Otto and Georgia McVeigh. She married John Budziszewski on June 9, 1951.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Delores learned and practiced her mothering skills early in life as she helped care for her loved ones. Holidays were special times for her and she went all out to have wonderful food and thoughtful gifts. She loved making crafts including ceramics, sewing and quilting. She loved anything Irish and had the luck of the Irish at winning bingo.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband John, siblings Tess Kornowski and Bud McVeigh, half brothers Howard McVeigh and Otto McVeigh. She is survived by her children Ron (Linda) Budziszewski, Jerry (Millie) Budziszewski and Sandy (Darrell) Cummisford. Also surviving are grandchildren: Valerie (Jeff) Lawrence, Kyle Cummisford, Kristin Budziszewski, Ryan Budziszewski and Kevin (Lea) Buda, Sasa Delich, Andrej Delich; half siblings Wayne (Marian) McVeigh and Louis (Ellen) McVeigh and Pat McVeigh, Rose McVeigh and many other friends and Budziszewski and McVeigh relatives.
A private burial for the immediate family was held with a memorial service planned at a later date. Please share your memories with us at the funeral home website. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Delores was a shining example of kindness and devotion to family and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020