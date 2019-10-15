Services
(Nee Anderson) At rest October 12, 2019 at age 68. Beloved wife of Gary. Dear mother of Mona (Mark) Rose, step-mother of Kevin Potter, Janelle (Eric) Wood, and Steven (Mia) Potter. Loving grandmother of Bryce, Kyle, Justus, and Abbie. Further survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Delores was a proud alumna of Alverno College and a retiree of PN Harnischfeger (Komatsu). She was a member of the Greendale Jaycees and the Ladies of Harley. She was an avid reader and belonged to a book club. Delores also loved animals. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation 12:00 PM until time of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
jsonline