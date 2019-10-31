|
|
Delores Schmeling
New Berlin - Delores Marie Schmeling
(Née Bradish) was born on May 13, 1935 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Delores was peacefully born into her eternal home on October 28, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Edgar Bradish and his wife, Lillian Nelson. She was baptized on June 16, 1935 at Fristad Church in Centuria, Wisconsin and confirmed in her faith on April 10, 1949 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tigerton, Wisconsin. She graduated from Tigerton High School.
Delores met Jack J Schmeling in Milwaukee at Allis Chalmers. They were married on September 29, 1956 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. They were blessed with sons Gregory, Michael, and Robert. She worked at Streff Advertising for 22 years and retired from Associated Physical Therapists in 2002.
She is survived by Gregory (Janet), Robert (Lisa), and her two very special granddaughters, Rachel and Jessica. She is also survived by her sisters Roselyn Ruppenthal (the late Robert), Mildred Kussman (Earlin), Barbara Flater (Arthur), Janet Bruss (the late Roger), and Carol Wagner (the late William). She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack, her beloved son Michael, her brothers Donald Bradish (Phyllis) and Robert "Peter" Bradish (the late Rosemary). Other survivors include many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, and beloved "grand dogs".
She had many hobbies but perhaps the most dear to her was reading. She loved the time she spent at a family property in Northern Wisconsin enjoying the beauty, peace, and tranquility of "up North". Delores became a member of St. John's Church in 1956 when she was married. She was active in many areas of the church and school through out her life. Her faith was very important to her. "My family has been the love of my life. You were always there for me. I pray you will keep your faith and look forward to seeing you in Heaven." She will be dearly missed.
Visitation Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 7809 Harwood Ave in Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Delores's name to St. John's Lau Fund, St. John's We Give Thee fund, or The Hunger Task Force (www.hungertaskforce.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019