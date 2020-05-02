Or Copy this URL to Share

Deloris A. Melk (nee Wright)



Joined her husband Thomas on May 1, 2020, age 72. Loving mother of Raena (Frank) Vrtochnick. Proud grandma of Gunnar, Raegan and Mackenzie. Survived by other relatives and friends. Private Services













