Deloris M. "Tudy" (nee Wudi) Kloth
Shorewood - Age 91, a resident of the Milwaukee Catholic Home and a longtime resident of Shorewood, WI, entered into eternal life on September 25, 2019. Loving wife for 28 years to the late Kenneth Kloth. Beloved daughter of the late James and Louretta (Nee Hohl) Wudi. Dear sister of Regina Cinesi and the late Clarence "Jim" Wudi. Wonderful mother of James E. (Ellen) Kloth and Lori (David) Wood. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Robin) Kloth, Cheryl (Steve) Litvin and Ramona Fox. Very proud great grandmother of James and Jarrett Litvin. Much loved aunt of the late Brian Cinesi. Tudy is further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Some of Tudy's favorite things to do were to volunteer at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, especially when it came to anything baking. It wasn't unusual to smell the baking of cookies on Tuesday's when she and Jim would bake cookies for people at the Catholic Home. Besides baking, Tudy loved to garden. She would spend hours outside making sure her gardens were looking in tip top shape.
Visitation will take place at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, on Thursday October 3rd from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated immediately following the visitation at 10:00 AM There will be a reception celebrating Tudy's life immediately following mass. Private Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who lovingly provided care for her. They are eternally grateful.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019