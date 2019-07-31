Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Deloris M. "Dee Dee" Stefanik

Deloris M. "Dee Dee" Stefanik Notice
Stefanik, Deloris "Dee Dee" M. (Nee Kangas) Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife for 59 years of John P. Stefanik. Loving mother of Susan Nokovic, John G. (Mary) Stefanik, Sherry (John) Anderson and Douglas (Esperanza) Stefanik. Precious grandmother of Brianna Nokovic, Jeffrey (Christine), Katherine, Amanda, Melissa and Sarah Stefanik. Great grandmother of Noah Nokovic. Dear sister of Bernice (Florian) Supercynski, Arla (Sulo) Romo, Larry (Diane) Kangas Sister in law of Helen Kangas, Donald Cvengros, Rosalind (William) Knitter and LeRoy Vaughn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dee Dee was born on October 1, 1940 in Ironwood, Michigan to Gust E. and Lillian (nee Manninen) Kangas. Preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin Kangas, Joyce (the late Charles) Hession, Robert "Butchie" Kangas, Vivian (the late Tom) Katapol, Jane Cvengros and Keith Kangas. Memorial Services, Friday, August 2nd at 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial Gathering at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. Private Interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
