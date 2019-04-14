|
Brahm, Delphin P. "Del" On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Delphin P. Brahm passed away at home at the age of 79. Del was born June 1, 1939, in Menomonee Falls, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Joseph, and sister Mariann Brahm. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peg Bucher), children Eric (Yvonne) Wiebelhaus-Brahm, Rebecca Kapp, Veronica (A. Gerardo) Torres, Nicholas (Lenore) Brahm, Rachel Brahm, and 11 grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Jerome (Diane) Brahm, aunt, Rita Schulteis, brother-in-law, Tom, sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lucy Bucher, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Hwy 175, Hartford, WI, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 12:00pm with visitation at 10:00am. Burial will take place at 2:30pm at St. Mary M.B.V.M. cemetery, 2420 Hillside Rd., Richfield, WI. Memorials to St. Lawrence Catholic Church Capital Campaign or Franklin Noon Lions Club are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
