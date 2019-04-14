Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Delphin Brahm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphin P. "Del" Brahm

Notice Condolences Flowers

Delphin P. "Del" Brahm Notice
Brahm, Delphin P. "Del" On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Delphin P. Brahm passed away at home at the age of 79. Del was born June 1, 1939, in Menomonee Falls, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Joseph, and sister Mariann Brahm. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peg Bucher), children Eric (Yvonne) Wiebelhaus-Brahm, Rebecca Kapp, Veronica (A. Gerardo) Torres, Nicholas (Lenore) Brahm, Rachel Brahm, and 11 grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Jerome (Diane) Brahm, aunt, Rita Schulteis, brother-in-law, Tom, sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lucy Bucher, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Hwy 175, Hartford, WI, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 12:00pm with visitation at 10:00am. Burial will take place at 2:30pm at St. Mary M.B.V.M. cemetery, 2420 Hillside Rd., Richfield, WI. Memorials to St. Lawrence Catholic Church Capital Campaign or Franklin Noon Lions Club are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now