Delphine A. Rymer-Lukaszewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delphine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delphine A. Rymer-Lukaszewicz

(nee Mulzoff) Found peace amidst the love and prayers of her family on May 21, 2020 at the age of 83.

Survived by her devoted daughters Lynn Heimbruch, Lori (Matthew) Salfer & Kerri Rymer; dedicated "son" Thom Moran; cherished grandchildren Katelyn (fiancé Jared Haldeman) & Robert Heimbruch; Thomas (Gaby) & John Salfer, and granddog Rupert. Preceded in death by her loving husbands Kenneth Rymer & Paul Lukaszewicz.

Del & Paul enjoyed travel and were proud members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's retiree group. "Grandma Del" was a dedicated volunteer at church and in Franklin schools. She was very active in the lives of her beloved grandchildren, attending countless sporting events, concerts and celebrations.

The family is grateful for the loving care Del received at Hales Corners Care Center.

If you wish to honor Del's memory, please consider reaching out to someone who is alone during this time or making a memorial gift to a charity of your choice.

A private Liturgy of Christian Burial followed by entombment will be held, with a memorial Mass at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved