Delphine A. Rymer-Lukaszewicz
(nee Mulzoff) Found peace amidst the love and prayers of her family on May 21, 2020 at the age of 83.
Survived by her devoted daughters Lynn Heimbruch, Lori (Matthew) Salfer & Kerri Rymer; dedicated "son" Thom Moran; cherished grandchildren Katelyn (fiancé Jared Haldeman) & Robert Heimbruch; Thomas (Gaby) & John Salfer, and granddog Rupert. Preceded in death by her loving husbands Kenneth Rymer & Paul Lukaszewicz.
Del & Paul enjoyed travel and were proud members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's retiree group. "Grandma Del" was a dedicated volunteer at church and in Franklin schools. She was very active in the lives of her beloved grandchildren, attending countless sporting events, concerts and celebrations.
The family is grateful for the loving care Del received at Hales Corners Care Center.
If you wish to honor Del's memory, please consider reaching out to someone who is alone during this time or making a memorial gift to a charity of your choice.
A private Liturgy of Christian Burial followed by entombment will be held, with a memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.