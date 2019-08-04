|
Schlichting, Delphine D. (Nee Ignaczak) Born to Eternal Life on August 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dear aunt of Terry (Sue) Ignaczak and Robin Preston. Del will be missed by her "Florida family", Kathy, Barbara, Dr. Gary, Jennifer and Kathleen. Great aunt of Tyler (Beth) Ignaczak and Theresa (Jim) Bullis. Further survived by other relatives and many friends, especially at Claire Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. John Paul II-St. Helen Church. Delphine's ashes will be interred with her husband Peter in Florida.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019