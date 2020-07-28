Delphine H. "Del" OrdinansMilwaukee - (Nee Kiwior) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of Marty for 66 years. Dear mother of Marty (Karen), Tom, Joe (Peggy), Sue (Dave), Cindy and Sandi (Rob). Loving grandmother of James (Marissa), Molly, Natalie, Marty, Holly, Jessica and Brittany; and great-grandmother to Adriana and Parker. Further survived by other relatives and dear friends.Visitation Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12801 W. Fairmount Avenue, Butler. Face masks and social distancing requested and appreciated by the family. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.