DeLyle Otto Spindt Henschel
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DeLyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeLyle Otto Spindt Henschel

Waupaca - DeLyle Otto Spindt Henschel age 82 of Waupaca, WI went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Kiel, WI.

Due to Covid19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date.

DeLyle requested that memorial gifts be directed to Lakeland University, VanderCook College of Music and First United Methodist Church of Waupaca.

Full obituary on hollyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved