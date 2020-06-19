DeLyle Otto Spindt Henschel
Waupaca - DeLyle Otto Spindt Henschel age 82 of Waupaca, WI went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1938 in Kiel, WI.
Due to Covid19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date.
DeLyle requested that memorial gifts be directed to Lakeland University, VanderCook College of Music and First United Methodist Church of Waupaca.
Full obituary on hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.