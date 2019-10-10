|
Demetra E. Gamouras
Milwaukee - (nee Elefteriou) Entered God's Loving Arms on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Age 90. Reunited with her beloved husband Arthur G. Gamouras. Loving mother of Dr. George A. Gamouras and Urania Gamouras. Proud yiayia of Yanni, Demetra, Katerina and Vasoula. Cherished sister of Sophia Elefteriou. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 5-8 PM. Trisagion 7 PM. Additional Visitation at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10-10:30 AM. Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019