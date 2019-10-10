Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
9400 W. Congress St.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
9400 W. Congress St.
Milwaukee - (nee Elefteriou) Entered God's Loving Arms on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Age 90. Reunited with her beloved husband Arthur G. Gamouras. Loving mother of Dr. George A. Gamouras and Urania Gamouras. Proud yiayia of Yanni, Demetra, Katerina and Vasoula. Cherished sister of Sophia Elefteriou. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 5-8 PM. Trisagion 7 PM. Additional Visitation at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10-10:30 AM. Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Burial at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
