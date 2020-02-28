|
|
Denis A. Tabat
Reunited with his wife Betty Jane and his sister Joan Tabat-SSSF (Leonette) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 age 94. Loving dad of Denise Ryan, Gregory Tabat, Martin (Charlene) Tabat, Donald Tabat and Patty (Jeff) Lee. Proud grandpa of Andrew, Kate (Eric), Rebecca (deceased), Chuck, Rachelle, Laurel, Alexander, Nicole, Ian and great grandpa of Semaji, Peace and Aiden.
Visitation will be held at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC PARISH, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin, WI, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Denis will be remembered best for the years he own the Dunkin Donuts Shops in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Jesuits USA Midwest Province.
The family would like to thank the staff of Herritage of Deer Creek and Seasons Hospice for their loving care and support.
"It's Time To Make The Donuts"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020