Denis J. Kacynski
Vernon - Denis J. Kacynski, Age 79, of the Town of Vernon, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 1, 2020. Denis was born October 9, 1940 to Carl and Loretta (DeWane) Kacynski in Manitowoc, WI. He married Nancy Kathleen Burns on May 25, 1974 in Green Bay. Denis served in the United States Army and then went on to UW Madison graduating with a bachelor's in business. He enjoyed working 34 years as an Auditor for the State of Wisconsin. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying Badger, Packer, Brewer and Bucks games and could often be found "coaching" through the television. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling. He reached his goal in 2018 by accomplishing all 7 continents. After conquering the daily crosswords, he would often be found in his yard tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Denis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; his daughters, Kelly (Sarfraz) Sidhu and Kerry Rath; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Aiden, Kirin, Meera, Ella and Addison; his "third-daughter", Trisha Schweitzer; his sisters-in-law, Carole (Charles) Konop, Mary (Dick) Hooker and JoAnn Kacynski; other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, his 3 brothers, Carl, Robert and William and his 2 sisters, Dorothy Parlow and Mary Jean Gosz.
A Memorial Mass for Denis will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago,WI) with Fr. Loyola Amalraj officiating. A memorial gathering will be held from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove with full military honors. Memorial contributions in Denis' name can be directed to either the American Heart Association (http://www.heart.org) or to the church. Those wishing to share a story or memory or to sign the on-line guest registry can go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. 262-392-4251
Vernon - Denis J. Kacynski, Age 79, of the Town of Vernon, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 1, 2020. Denis was born October 9, 1940 to Carl and Loretta (DeWane) Kacynski in Manitowoc, WI. He married Nancy Kathleen Burns on May 25, 1974 in Green Bay. Denis served in the United States Army and then went on to UW Madison graduating with a bachelor's in business. He enjoyed working 34 years as an Auditor for the State of Wisconsin. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying Badger, Packer, Brewer and Bucks games and could often be found "coaching" through the television. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling. He reached his goal in 2018 by accomplishing all 7 continents. After conquering the daily crosswords, he would often be found in his yard tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Denis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; his daughters, Kelly (Sarfraz) Sidhu and Kerry Rath; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Aiden, Kirin, Meera, Ella and Addison; his "third-daughter", Trisha Schweitzer; his sisters-in-law, Carole (Charles) Konop, Mary (Dick) Hooker and JoAnn Kacynski; other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are his parents, his 3 brothers, Carl, Robert and William and his 2 sisters, Dorothy Parlow and Mary Jean Gosz.
A Memorial Mass for Denis will be celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago,WI) with Fr. Loyola Amalraj officiating. A memorial gathering will be held from 9:30AM until the time of mass. Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove with full military honors. Memorial contributions in Denis' name can be directed to either the American Heart Association (http://www.heart.org) or to the church. Those wishing to share a story or memory or to sign the on-line guest registry can go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. 262-392-4251
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020.