Denis L. Sobie

Greendale - Born to Eternal Life November 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Ruth Sobie. Loving dad of Carrie (Phil) Pankowski and Vicki Sobie. Grandpa of Amanda, Alexandra and John. Brother-in-law of Herb Hellmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Denis was a member of the Moose Lodge #49 and a long time firefighter and EMT with the Village of Greendale.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 3 PM until a Memorial Service at 5 PM Private Interment .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
