Denis Lynch
Lynch, DDS, Denis Patrick Born to Eternal Life Friday, May 24, 2019, age 67 years. Loving husband of Monica. Lucky father of Sydney and Shannon. Visitation will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gesu Catholic Church, N. Wisconsin Avenue at North 12th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to one of Denis' favorite charities.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
