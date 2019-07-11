|
|
Cacace, Denise Joyette "Deni" On June 27, 2019, Denise Cacace, 77, passed away in Coos Bay, OR, after a three-year battle with colon cancer. She was born in Yonkers, New York to Orlando Cacace and Maery Moriarty Cacace. In 1959 after graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, she headed for Wisconsin attending Marian College in Fond du Lac completing a BA degree in 1967 in English (with a double minor in Art Education & Social Studies). She completed an MA in Library Science at UWM in 1973. She worked 20 years as a Children's Librarian for the City of Milwaukee, WI. After retiring from the Milwaukee Library, she settled in Coos Bay, Oregon, which she said reminded her of times spent with her grandparents in New Hampshire. She worked as a Medical Librarian at the Bay Area Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her father Orlando. She is survived by her mother, Maery Cacace, sisters: Caron Cacace of Milwaukee, Rosemary (Frank) Baldwin of Wauwatosa, WI, and Michele (George) Geer of Chester, NH and nieces Amanda Moisan, Samantha Geer and many cousins & friends. Denise was artistic, imaginative, creative, loved to read & listen to opera. She belonged to a writer's group for many years. Deni had a loving heart, a sunny disposition and a wicked sense of humor. She will be remembered and missed by her family who are eternally grateful to her friends in Coos Bay, OR, who supported Deni throughout her illness when we were unable to be with her. Her ashes were interred at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Hudson, NH with her father. In accordance with Deni's wishes, no services are planned. Cremation took place in Oregon. The family asks that no flowers or gifts be sent per Deni's instructions. Donations may be made to your local library, animal shelter or to the . A light has gone out in our world with her passing. Deni, we miss you and will love you always.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2019