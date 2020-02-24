|
|
Denise Kleppin
Milwaukee - (nee Benish)Passed away peacefully in her husband's arms with family near, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 51. Beloved wife of 21 years to Roy Kleppin. Loving mom of Jace, Vance and James (Heba) and Jennifer Kleppin. Proud grandma of Gabriella, Dion, Zayna, Sabrina and Kassem. Cherished daughter of William Benish and the late Karen Benish. Daughter in law of James and the late Charlotte Kleppin. Much loved sister of Warren Benish, Roxanne (Timothy) Tiarks, Jenny (Kurt) Kruger and Laura (Ross) Hutchinson. Sister in law of Kevin Kleppin, Dawn (Dan) Ungerecht, and Timothy (Lynn) Kleppin. Much loved aunt of Cody, Nicholas, Christopher, Samantha, Anthony, Hayley, and Lindsey. Devoted friend of Diane and Wayne Anderson, and Sheri Golla. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Denise loved to spend time with family and friends, and enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, and playing bingo.
Visitation THURSDAY, February 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 9-11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.
Special thanks to the Oncology team at St. Luke's Medical Center for your compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020