Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Kleppin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Kleppin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Kleppin Notice
Denise Kleppin

Milwaukee - (nee Benish)Passed away peacefully in her husband's arms with family near, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 51. Beloved wife of 21 years to Roy Kleppin. Loving mom of Jace, Vance and James (Heba) and Jennifer Kleppin. Proud grandma of Gabriella, Dion, Zayna, Sabrina and Kassem. Cherished daughter of William Benish and the late Karen Benish. Daughter in law of James and the late Charlotte Kleppin. Much loved sister of Warren Benish, Roxanne (Timothy) Tiarks, Jenny (Kurt) Kruger and Laura (Ross) Hutchinson. Sister in law of Kevin Kleppin, Dawn (Dan) Ungerecht, and Timothy (Lynn) Kleppin. Much loved aunt of Cody, Nicholas, Christopher, Samantha, Anthony, Hayley, and Lindsey. Devoted friend of Diane and Wayne Anderson, and Sheri Golla. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Denise loved to spend time with family and friends, and enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, and playing bingo.

Visitation THURSDAY, February 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 9-11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.

Special thanks to the Oncology team at St. Luke's Medical Center for your compassionate care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline