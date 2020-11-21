1/
Denise L. Pruitt
Denise L. Pruitt

November 15, 2020 Loving wife of Wayne C.; cherished mother of Angela D. (Kenneth) Kallaur and Jason J. (Seondra "Sonie") Pruitt; proud grandmother of Madilyn Joy Kallaur; daughter of the late Valerian and Esther (nee: Rakowski) Kordus; sister of the late Kenneth Kordus. Further survived by Sharyne Kordus, nieces and nephews. Devoted employee of Associated Bank, downtown Milwaukee location for over 20 years. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000, www.draeger-langendorf.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
