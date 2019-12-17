Resources
Denise "Dee" Libecki

Denise "Dee" Libecki Notice
Denise "Dee" Libecki

Wauwatosa - Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 54 years. Beloved son of David Libecki. Dear goddaughter of Wayne Zimmer. Dear cousin of Val, Ashley and Ryan. Dee is also loved and will be missed by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion Bob Tittelfitz.

Dee enjoyed horses, horse racing and watching General Hospital.

Private family services will be held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
