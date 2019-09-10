|
|
Denise T. Renk, 71, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc with her loving family by her side.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, WI (103 West Eagle Street, Eagle, WI 53119). Fr. Dennis Ackeret will officiate the service. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 5:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Denise will be laid to rest at 10:00AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Melendy's Prairie Cemetery. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019