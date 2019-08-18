|
Tillman, Dennis A. Age 69. Born into eternal life on August 9, 2019. Loving husband of Christine for 46 years. Beloved father of Mark (Mary) and Michael (Jennifer). Proud grandpa of Breanna, Henry, Troy, and John. Dear brother of Thomas (Kim). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Helen. Longtime employee of Milwaukee County. Proudly served our country in the Army Reserve. Memorial gathering at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners on Wednesday, August 21st from 4 to 5:15 PM. Funeral Mass 5:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019