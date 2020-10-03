Dennis A. WankowskiMilwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved Husband of the late Barbara Wankowski, Dad of David (Julie), Dan (Kim), Denise (Kreg) Blakney, and Douglas (Trina). Loving Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother and Brother-in-law. Further survived by nephews and nieces and many great loving friends and relatives.Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.