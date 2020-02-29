Resources
Milwaukee - Passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Dennis was born in Milwaukee to the late Leonard and the late Anne Zacher. Loving dad of Scott (Kandi) Zacher and Todd (Jennifer) Zacher. Long-time sweetheart of Jeanne Kornkven for over 30 years. Proud grandpa of Todd, Tayler, Stone, and Stori. Dear brother of James (Candace) Zacher. Uncle of Paul, Teri, and Kendra. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral Service with Military Honors 3:00 PM. Inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Dennis retired from the Boston Store after 38 years of service and enjoyed golfing and fishing on the Willow Flowage in northern Wisconsin. He enjoyed a good martini and spending time with loved ones.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
