Zevnik, Dennis A. "Denny" Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, June 12, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lenihan). Dear father of Dennis Zevnik, Donna Weiler, Colleen (Kelly) Stanly, Cathy Zevnik and the late Peggy Anne Zevnik. Special father-in-law of Jeff Weiler and Jim Stanly. Grandfather of Cassandra and Mike Brashier (Gianna, Joseph and Cecelia), Jeremy and Tanya Stanly (Leighton and Nolan), Gunnery Sergeant Daniel and Cortney Zevnik (Beau, Jack, Berit and Revi), Peggy Weiler, Sam Zevnik, Patrick and Tonya Stanly, Erin Stanly, Angela and Christian Girtz and David Zevnik. Son of the late Adolph and Martha Zevnik. Brother-in-law of Josephine Rounds. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM-7PM with Vigil Service at 6PM and Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of Spector Red Ball and RBP Chemical. Member of West Allis Knights of Columbus #3095, and coach and volunteer with West Allis Special Olympics. In lieu of flowers, memorial to West Allis Special Olympics appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019