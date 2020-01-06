|
|
Dennis C. Zess
Milwaukee - Found peace on January 5, 2020 at the age of 79.
Beloved husband of Diane (nee Jaskie). Father of Jeff and Wayne (Shawn) Zess. Grandfather of Alyssa (Karell) Evans, Ashley Goral, Dylan and the late Sarah. Great grandfather of Isaiah and Kingston. Brother of Darlene (Bill) Blank. Uncle of Scott (Lisa) Blank and Tammy Blank. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel, on Monday, January 13, 10AM - 12 PM. Eulogies at 12 noon. Burial with military honors to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Dennis was a tavern owner for many years. He loved to play dartball, participated in many tournaments and was inducted into the Dartball Hall of Fame in 2015. Dennis loved bowling, pool, golf softball and Hunting. He was also an avid Brewers and Packer fan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020