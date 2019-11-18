Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:15 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Dennis E. Blanke

Dennis E. Blanke Notice
Dennis E. Blanke

Grafton - Sunday, November 17, 2019 age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Nee Baughner) Blanke. Dennis is survived by his children: Bryan (Susan) Blanke and Carolyn Haessler; other relatives and many friends.

Military services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton on Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:30 PM - 6:15 PM. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rose Harms American Legion Post 355 Grafton.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
