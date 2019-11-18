|
Dennis E. Blanke
Grafton - Sunday, November 17, 2019 age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Nee Baughner) Blanke. Dennis is survived by his children: Bryan (Susan) Blanke and Carolyn Haessler; other relatives and many friends.
Military services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton on Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 6:30 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:30 PM - 6:15 PM. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rose Harms American Legion Post 355 Grafton.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019