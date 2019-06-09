Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community
9520 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community
Dennis E. Koehler Sr.

Dennis E. Koehler Sr. Notice
Koehler, Dennis E., Sr. Age 77. Departed peacefully on June 6th. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Fox) and (the late) Jean Koehler (nee Schwab). Cherished father of Dennis, Jr., Theresa (Kip) Cassens, Michael (Denise) Koehler, Lisa (Jason) Dixon, Ron (Sandy) Czerwinski, Richard Czerwinski, and David (Gail) Koehler. Survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 12th at Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 9 to 10:45am, followed by a funeral mass at 11am. Private interment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
