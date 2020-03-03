|
Dennis E. "Ozzie" Ligman
Milwaukee - Passed away March 2, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Czecholinski) for 59 years. Supportive father of David, Daniel (Kathryn) and Edith (Steve). Grandpa of Devin and Drew. Further survived by nieces, other family and friends.
Dennis really enjoyed playing sports throughout his life.
Visitation Monday, March 9 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH CHAPEL from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Additional Visitation Tuesday, March 10 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020