Dennis Ference



Milwaukee - Dennis Ference, born on 12-14-43, entered heaven on May 1, 2020. He fought the good fight against pancreatic cancer for 2 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Ruth, and his loving children, Lisa and Dan. He also leaves behind his 3 grandchildren, Lily, Gavin, and Ella, who will always remember the fun times they had with their Papa. Per his wishes there will be no funeral.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store