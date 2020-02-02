|
Dennis G. Pillar
West Allis - Born in to Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, age 77. Husband of the late Mary J. (nee Williams). Loving father of Gregory and Thomas. Proud grandfather of Nathan. Brother of Virginia Greenfield and the late Russell Pillar. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12-1:45PM. Funeral Service 2PM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Dennis proudly served in the US Navy from 1963-1967. He had a long career at the Milwaukee Medical Complex Radiation Oncology. Dennis enjoyed coin collecting and reading and listening to books.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020